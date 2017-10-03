Technical Sgt. Glen Giron, 703d Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, noncommissioned officer in charge of Commander’s Support Staff sits and chats with some Airmen at the United Services Organization on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, March 10. Giron is a member of the Air Force Sergeant’s Association and was helping out at a mentorship event where members reached out to and answered questions from Airmen in an environment not constrained by time or rank. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kyle Johnson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.10.2017 Date Posted: 03.15.2017 14:30 Photo ID: 3229768 VIRIN: 170310-F-LQ965-0004 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 3.6 MB Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AFSA mentors Airmen, develops relationships [Image 1 of 5], by A1C Kyle Johnson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.