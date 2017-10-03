(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    AFSA mentors Airmen, develops relationships [Image 4 of 5]

    AFSA mentors Airmen, develops relationships

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Kyle Johnson 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs

    Air Force Staff Sgt. Janet Garrison, noncommissioned officer in charge of administration and logistics for the Professional Military Education Center laughs as Air Force Staff Sgt. Mike Smith, 673d Logistics Readiness Squadron material manager tries to stop a block tower from falling in the United Services Organization at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, March 10. The two noncommissioned officers were at the United Services Organization as part of a mentorship program held to open doors for Airmen talk in an off-duty environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kyle Johnson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2017
    Date Posted: 03.15.2017 14:30
    Photo ID: 3229766
    VIRIN: 170310-F-LQ965-0003
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 3.7 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFSA mentors Airmen, develops relationships [Image 1 of 5], by A1C Kyle Johnson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    AFSA mentors Airmen, develops relationships
    AFSA mentors Airmen, develops relationships
    AFSA mentors Airmen, develops relationships
    AFSA mentors Airmen, develops relationships
    AFSA mentors Airmen, develops relationships

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Airmen
    NCOs

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT