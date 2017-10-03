AFSA mentors Airmen, develops relationships

Air Force Staff Sgt. Janet Garrison, noncommissioned officer in charge of administration and logistics for the Professional Military Education Center laughs as Air Force Staff Sgt. Mike Smith, 673d Logistics Readiness Squadron material manager tries to stop a block tower from falling in the United Services Organization at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, March 10. The two noncommissioned officers were at the United Services Organization as part of a mentorship program held to open doors for Airmen talk in an off-duty environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kyle Johnson)

