The Air Force Sergeant’s Association held a mentorship session at the United Services Organization on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska March 10. The AFSA members showed up early to make bacon-wrapped hotdogs for the event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kyle Johnson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.10.2017 Date Posted: 03.15.2017 14:30 Photo ID: 3229763 VIRIN: 170310-F-LQ965-0001 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 3.66 MB Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AFSA mentors Airmen, develops relationships [Image 1 of 5], by A1C Kyle Johnson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.