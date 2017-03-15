(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Navy Medicine East staff receive various awards at the all hands meeting

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Stephane Belcher 

    Navy Medicine East

    170315-N-PG340-009 PORTSMOUTH, Va. (March 15, 2017) Outstanding Navy Medicine East staff receive various awards at the all hands meeting March 15, 2017: (from left to right) Barry Heffner, management analyst; Cecelia Anstead, access to care manager; Patricia Houston, management analyst; Crystal Jefferson, management analyst; and Cmdr. Joseph Jenkins, comptroller. NME is one of two regional commands that manage Navy Medicine's global health care network by overseeing the delivery of medical, dental and other health care services to approximately one million patients across almost 100 facilities in the eastern hemisphere. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Stephane Belcher/Released)

    Date Taken: 03.15.2017
    Date Posted: 03.15.2017 13:54
    Photo ID: 3229660
    VIRIN: 170315-N-PG340-009
    Resolution: 3600x1808
    Size: 1.2 MB
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Medicine East staff receive various awards at the all hands meeting, by PO2 Stephane Belcher, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Navy Medicine East

