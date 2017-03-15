170315-N-PG340-009 PORTSMOUTH, Va. (March 15, 2017) Outstanding Navy Medicine East staff receive various awards at the all hands meeting March 15, 2017: (from left to right) Barry Heffner, management analyst; Cecelia Anstead, access to care manager; Patricia Houston, management analyst; Crystal Jefferson, management analyst; and Cmdr. Joseph Jenkins, comptroller. NME is one of two regional commands that manage Navy Medicine's global health care network by overseeing the delivery of medical, dental and other health care services to approximately one million patients across almost 100 facilities in the eastern hemisphere. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Stephane Belcher/Released)

