    Front Range Airmen benefit through seminar [Image 1 of 3]

    Front Range Airmen benefit through seminar

    SCHRIEVER, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2017

    Photo by Airman William Tracy 

    50th Space Wing

    Phil Wickham, 50th Contracting Squadron, learns the progression of the hang power clean during the Schriever Functional Fitness and Resiliency seminar at Schriever Air Force Base, Colorado, Saturday, March 11, 2017. Participants enaged in numerous functional fitness activities, using equipment such as kettlebells and weights. (U.S. Air Force photo/Airman 1st Class William Tracy)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2017
    Date Posted: 03.15.2017 12:42
    Photo ID: 3229608
    VIRIN: 170314-F-NM764-777
    Resolution: 5285x2973
    Size: 6.56 MB
    Location: SCHRIEVER, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Front Range Airmen benefit through seminar [Image 1 of 3], by Amn William Tracy, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Functional Fitness

