Front Range Airmen benefit through seminar

Phil Wickham, 50th Contracting Squadron, learns the progression of the hang power clean during the Schriever Functional Fitness and Resiliency seminar at Schriever Air Force Base, Colorado, Saturday, March 11, 2017. Participants enaged in numerous functional fitness activities, using equipment such as kettlebells and weights. (U.S. Air Force photo/Airman 1st Class William Tracy)

