Jared Enderton, lead instructor, outlines the day’s activities during the Schriever Functional Fitness and Resiliency seminar at Schriever Air Force Base, Colorado, Saturday, March 11, 2017. Enderton, Team USA head strength coach for the Sprint cycling team at the Olympic Center, used his professional experience to help inform and train the event’s 58 attendees. He is one of many U.S. Olympic affiliates in Colorado Springs, the city earned the moniker “Olympic City USA" due to its history with U.S. Olympians and U.S. Olympic Committee installations. (U.S. Air Force photo/Airman 1st Class William Tracy)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2017 12:42
|Photo ID:
|3229606
|VIRIN:
|170314-F-NM764-555
|Resolution:
|6016x3608
|Size:
|9.5 MB
|Location:
|SCHRIEVER, CO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Front Range Airmen benefit through seminar [Image 1 of 3], by Amn William Tracy, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
