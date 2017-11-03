(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Front Range Airmen benefit through seminar [Image 3 of 3]

    Front Range Airmen benefit through seminar

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2017

    Photo by Airman William Tracy 

    50th Space Wing

    Ian Doneski, (second from left) 557th Flying Training Squadron, engages in a group exercise during the Schriever Functional Fitness and Resiliency seminar at Schriever Air Force Base, Colorado, Saturday, March 11, 2017. Many activities were performed in groups led by individual instructors, as team exercises were a highlight of the seminar. (U.S Air Force photo/Airman 1st Class William Tracy)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2017
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Front Range Airmen benefit through seminar [Image 1 of 3], by Amn William Tracy, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Functional Fitness

