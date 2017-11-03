Front Range Airmen benefit through seminar

Ian Doneski, (second from left) 557th Flying Training Squadron, engages in a group exercise during the Schriever Functional Fitness and Resiliency seminar at Schriever Air Force Base, Colorado, Saturday, March 11, 2017. Many activities were performed in groups led by individual instructors, as team exercises were a highlight of the seminar. (U.S Air Force photo/Airman 1st Class William Tracy)

