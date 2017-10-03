AFAS celebrates 75th anniversary

Airmen and their families take part in the Air Force Aid Society 75th anniversary celebration at Schriever Air Force Base, Colorado, March 10, 2017. The organization works to support and enhance the Air Force mission by providing emergency financial assistance, educational support and community programs. In 2017, they have helped Schriever Airmen with emergency assistance loans and grants equaling $19,000. (U.S. Air Force photo/Staff Sgt. Wes Wright)

