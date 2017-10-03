(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    AFAS celebrates 75th anniversary

    SCHRIEVER AIR FORCE BASE, CO, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. John Wright 

    50th Space Wing

    Airmen and their families take part in the Air Force Aid Society 75th anniversary celebration at Schriever Air Force Base, Colorado, March 10, 2017. The organization works to support and enhance the Air Force mission by providing emergency financial assistance, educational support and community programs. In 2017, they have helped Schriever Airmen with emergency assistance loans and grants equaling $19,000. (U.S. Air Force photo/Staff Sgt. Wes Wright)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2017
    Date Posted: 03.15.2017 12:35
    Photo ID: 3229600
    VIRIN: 170310-F-DE377-222
    Resolution: 1912x1444
    Size: 2.35 MB
    Location: SCHRIEVER AIR FORCE BASE, CO, US 
    This work, AFAS celebrates 75th anniversary [Image 1 of 2], by SSgt John Wright, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    AFAS celebrates 75th anniversary

    AFAS

