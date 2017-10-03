AFAS celebrates 75th anniversary

Airmen enjoy cake during the Air Force Aid Society 75th anniversary celebration at Schriever Air Force Base, Colorado, March 10, 2017. The organization is the official charity of the U.S. Air Force and has been meeting the needs of Airmen and their families since 1942. Schriever Airmen received assistance worth more than $52,000 in emergency, no-interest loans and grants for 2016. (U.S. Air Force photo/Staff Sgt. Wes Wright)

