    AFAS celebrates 75th anniversary

    AFAS celebrates 75th anniversary

    SCHRIEVER AIR FORCE BASE, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. John Wright 

    50th Space Wing

    Airmen enjoy cake during the Air Force Aid Society 75th anniversary celebration at Schriever Air Force Base, Colorado, March 10, 2017. The organization is the official charity of the U.S. Air Force and has been meeting the needs of Airmen and their families since 1942. Schriever Airmen received assistance worth more than $52,000 in emergency, no-interest loans and grants for 2016. (U.S. Air Force photo/Staff Sgt. Wes Wright)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2017
    Date Posted: 03.15.2017 12:35
    Photo ID: 3229598
    VIRIN: 170310-F-DE377-111
    Resolution: 2276x1540
    Size: 3.24 MB
    Location: SCHRIEVER AIR FORCE BASE, US 
    AFAS celebrates 75th anniversary
    AFAS celebrates 75th anniversary

    AFAS

