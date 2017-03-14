(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S. SOCEUR Change of Command [Image 1 of 6]

    U.S. SOCEUR Change of Command

    PATCH BARRACKS, BW, GERMANY

    03.14.2017

    Photo by Martin Greeson 

    Training Support Activity Europe

    U.S. service members, assigned to Special Operations Command Europe, participate in an Airborne Operations training exercise at a drop zone near Rottenburg am Neckar, Germany, March 14, 2017. (US Army Photo by Visual Information Specialist Martin Greeson)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. SOCEUR Change of Command [Image 1 of 6], by Martin Greeson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Germany
    U.S. European Command
    USEUCOM
    Gen
    airborne operation
    Special Operations Command Europe
    Vose Drop Zone
    Rottenburg

