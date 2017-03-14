U.S. service members, assigned to Special Operations Command Europe, participate in an Airborne Operations training exercise at a drop zone near Rottenburg am Neckar, Germany, March 14, 2017. (US Army Photo by Visual Information Specialist Martin Greeson)
|03.14.2017
|03.15.2017 11:17
|3229478
|170314-A-YI962-003
|4000x2670
|8.66 MB
|PATCH BARRACKS, BW, DE
|0
|0
|0
This work, U.S. SOCEUR Change of Command [Image 1 of 6], by Martin Greeson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
