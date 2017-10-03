U.S. Army Specialist Carlos Pasillas of Dallas, Texas, mans his post at an entry control point in Helmand Province, Afghansitan, March 10, 2017. Pasillas is deployed with Task Force Forge, a train, advise and assist unit that works with the Afghan National Army 215th Corps. (NATO photo by Kay M. Nissen)
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2017 11:25
|Photo ID:
|3229390
|VIRIN:
|170311-F-NJ008-161
|Resolution:
|3956x2818
|Size:
|1.65 MB
|Location:
|HELMAND PROVINCE, AF
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Task Force Forge soldiers in Helmand [Image 1 of 9], by OF-2 Kay Nissen, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
