U.S. Army Specialist Carlos Pasillas of Dallas, Texas, mans his post at an entry control point in Helmand Province, Afghansitan, March 10, 2017. Pasillas is deployed with Task Force Forge, a train, advise and assist unit that works with the Afghan National Army 215th Corps. (NATO photo by Kay M. Nissen)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.10.2017 Date Posted: 03.15.2017 11:25 Photo ID: 3229390 VIRIN: 170311-F-NJ008-161 Resolution: 3956x2818 Size: 1.65 MB Location: HELMAND PROVINCE, AF Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Task Force Forge soldiers in Helmand [Image 1 of 9], by OF-2 Kay Nissen, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.