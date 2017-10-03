Timothy McDermott, a U.S. Army veteran, leans against a Mine Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicle that he is helping to repair as a contractor at a forward operating base in Helmand Province, Afghanistan, March 10, 2017. McDermott, who has been fixing military vehicles in theater for five years, now supports 101st Airborne Division soldiers deployed with Task Force Forge. The veteran maintainer was a former member of the “Screaming Eagles” and expressed that his desire to return to Afghanistan was to help soldiers get back home safe. (NATO photo by Kay M. Nissen)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.10.2017 Date Posted: 03.15.2017 11:28 Photo ID: 3229384 VIRIN: 170310-F-NJ008-150 Resolution: 4512x3008 Size: 1.41 MB Location: HELMAND PROVINCE, AF Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Task Force Forge soldiers in Helmand [Image 1 of 9], by OF-2 Kay Nissen, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.