    Task Force Forge soldiers in Helmand [Image 8 of 9]

    Task Force Forge soldiers in Helmand

    HELMAND PROVINCE, AFGHANISTAN

    03.10.2017

    Photo by OF-2 Kay Nissen 

    Resolute Support Headquarters

    U.S. Army Sgts. Raymond King of Cincinatti, Ohio, and Anthony Conley of Richmond, Kentucky, assist in performing routine maintenance on a military vehicle at a forward operating base in Helmand Province, Afghanistan, March 11, 2017. The sergeants are members of the 101st Airborne Division and are deployed with Task Force Forge, a train, advise and assist unit under the NATO Resolute Support mission. (NATO photo by Kay M. Nissen)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2017
    Date Posted: 03.15.2017 11:29
    Photo ID: 3229383
    VIRIN: 170311-F-NJ008-095
    Resolution: 4512x3008
    Size: 1.34 MB
    Location: HELMAND PROVINCE, AF 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Task Force Forge soldiers in Helmand [Image 1 of 9], by OF-2 Kay Nissen, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

