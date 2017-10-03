Task Force Forge soldiers in Helmand

U.S. Army Sgts. Raymond King of Cincinatti, Ohio, and Anthony Conley of Richmond, Kentucky, assist in performing routine maintenance on a military vehicle at a forward operating base in Helmand Province, Afghanistan, March 11, 2017. The sergeants are members of the 101st Airborne Division and are deployed with Task Force Forge, a train, advise and assist unit under the NATO Resolute Support mission. (NATO photo by Kay M. Nissen)

