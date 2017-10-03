U.S. Army Sgts. Raymond King of Cincinatti, Ohio, and Anthony Conley of Richmond, Kentucky, assist in performing routine maintenance on a military vehicle at a forward operating base in Helmand Province, Afghanistan, March 11, 2017. The sergeants are members of the 101st Airborne Division and are deployed with Task Force Forge, a train, advise and assist unit under the NATO Resolute Support mission. (NATO photo by Kay M. Nissen)
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2017 11:29
|Photo ID:
|3229383
|VIRIN:
|170311-F-NJ008-095
|Resolution:
|4512x3008
|Size:
|1.34 MB
|Location:
|HELMAND PROVINCE, AF
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Task Force Forge soldiers in Helmand [Image 1 of 9], by OF-2 Kay Nissen, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT