U.S. Army Sgt. Daniel Biddulph of Cleveland, Ohio, performs a routine inspection of a military vehicle while Staff Sgt. Randall Wood of Albuquerque, New Mexico, and Sgt. Raymond King of Cincinatti, Ohio look on while deployed at a forward operating base in Helmand Province, Afghanistan, March 11, 2017. The soldiers are members of the 101st Airborne Division, who are on mission to train, advise and assist Afghan National Defense and Security Forces. (NATO photo by Kay M. Nissen)
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2017 11:29
|Photo ID:
|3229381
|VIRIN:
|170311-F-NJ008-090
|Resolution:
|3304x2272
|Size:
|1.32 MB
|Location:
|HELMAND PROVINCE, AF
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Task Force Forge soldiers in Helmand [Image 1 of 9], by OF-2 Kay Nissen, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
