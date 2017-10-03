Task Force Forge soldiers in Helmand

U.S. Army Sgt. Daniel Biddulph of Cleveland, Ohio, performs a routine inspection of a military vehicle while Staff Sgt. Randall Wood of Albuquerque, New Mexico, and Sgt. Raymond King of Cincinatti, Ohio look on while deployed at a forward operating base in Helmand Province, Afghanistan, March 11, 2017. The soldiers are members of the 101st Airborne Division, who are on mission to train, advise and assist Afghan National Defense and Security Forces. (NATO photo by Kay M. Nissen)

