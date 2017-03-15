(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) Conducts Amphibious Integration Training (AIT) [Image 2 of 4]

    USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) Conducts Amphibious Integration Training (AIT)

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    03.15.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Amphibious Force 7th Fleet

    170315-N-XT039-091 PHILIPPINE SEA (March 15, 2017) Marines, assigned to Battalion Landing Team (BLT) 2/5 E Battery Artillery, secure gear on an internally transportable vehicle, light strike variant (ITV-LSV) during a vehicle on load on the flight deck of amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) in support of amphibious integration training (AIT). AIT is designed to integrate all elements of the Bonhomme Richard Expeditionary Strike Group (BHR ESG) and 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) to test their ability to plan for and execute mission essential tasks. Bonhomme Richard, flagship of the BHR ESG, with embarked 31st MEU, is on a routine patrol, operating in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to enhance warfighting readiness and posture forward as a ready-response force for any type of contingency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Jesse Marquez Magallanes/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2017
    Date Posted: 03.15.2017 09:23
    Photo ID: 3229217
    VIRIN: 170315-N-XT039-091
    Resolution: 3000x2003
    Size: 975.89 KB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) Conducts Amphibious Integration Training (AIT) [Image 1 of 4], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6)
    amphibious assault ship
    Task Force 76
    PHIBRON 11
    CTF 76
    Amphibious Force 7th Fleet
    Amphibious Squadron 11
    Bonhomme Richard Ready Group
    DVIDS Email Import

