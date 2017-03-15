USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) Conducts Amphibious Integration Training (AIT)

170315-N-XT039-151 PHILIPPINE SEA (March 12, 2017) Cpl. Seth Hagen, from St. Louis, assigned to the Battalion Landing Team (BLT) 2/5 E Battery Artillery, drives an internally transportable vehicle, light strike variant (ITV-LSV) into a CH-53E Super Stallion, assigned to the “Flying Tigers” of Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 262, on the flight deck of amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) in support of amphibious integration training (AIT). AIT is designed to integrate all elements of the Bonhomme Richard Expeditionary Strike Group (BHR ESG) and 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) to test their ability to plan for and execute mission essential tasks. Bonhomme Richard, flagship of the BHR ESG, with embarked 31st MEU, is on a routine patrol, operating in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to enhance warfighting readiness and posture forward as a ready-response force for any type of contingency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Jesse Marquez Magallanes/Released)

