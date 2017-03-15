USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) Conducts Amphibious Integration Training (AIT)

170315-N-XT039-077 PHILIPPINE SEA (March 15, 2017) Marines assigned to Battalion Landing Team (BLT) 2/5 E Battery Artillery, and Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 1st Class Jerome Dunkley, from Montego Bay, Jamaica, assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6), remove the canopy of an internally transportable vehicle, light strike variant (ITV-LSV) during a vehicle on load on the flight deck of Bonhomme Richard in support of amphibious integration training (AIT). AIT is designed to integrate all elements of the Bonhomme Richard Expeditionary Strike Group (BHR ESG) and 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) to test their ability to plan for and execute mission essential tasks. Bonhomme Richard, flagship of the BHR ESG, with embarked 31st MEU, is on a routine patrol, operating in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to enhance warfighting readiness and posture forward as a ready-response force for any type of contingency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Jesse Marquez Magallanes/Released)

