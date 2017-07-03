NYANG trains in Hawaii

KANEOHE BAY, Oahu - Pararescumen from the New York Air National Guard's 106th Rescue Wing, 103rd Rescue Squadron, prepare a rigid inflatable boat (known as a "Hard Duck") for dispatch during training off the shores of Marine Corps Base Hawaii, March 6, 2017. The purpose of the training was to prepare Airmen to support and rescue NASA astronauts who have made a water landing in the Orion Spacecraft following a flight. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brittney Vella)

