    NYANG trains in Hawaii [Image 5 of 8]

    NYANG trains in Hawaii

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Brittney Vella 

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii – Kaneohe Bay

    KANEOHE BAY, Oahu - Pararescumen from the New York Air National Guard's 106th Rescue Wing, 103rd Rescue Squadron, preapre a rigid inflatable boat (known as a "Hard Duck") for dispatch during training off the shores of Marine Corps Base Hawaii, March 6, 2017. The purpose of the training was to prepare Airmen to support and rescue NASA astronauts who have made a water landing in the Orion Spacecraft following a flight. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brittney Vella)

    Date Taken: 03.07.2017
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NYANG trains in Hawaii [Image 1 of 8], by Sgt Brittney Vella, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

