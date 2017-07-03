KANEOHE BAY, Oahu - Pararescumen from the New York Air National Guard's 106th Rescue Wing, 103rd Rescue Squadron, skydive off the shores of Marine Corps Base Hawaii during training, March 6, 2017. The purpose was to train the Airmen to support and rescue NASA astronauts who have made a water landing in the Orion Spacecraft following a flight. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brittney Vella)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.07.2017 Date Posted: 03.15.2017 05:35 Photo ID: 3228954 VIRIN: 170307-M-TM809-878 Resolution: 2641x1625 Size: 233.47 KB Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US Hometown: LONG ISLAND CITY, NY, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NYANG trains in Hawaii [Image 1 of 8], by Sgt Brittney Vella, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.