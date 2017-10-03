(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USAFE Band performs for Airmen in Niger [Image 1 of 5]

    USAFE Band performs for Airmen in Niger

    AGADEZ, NIGER

    03.10.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman Jimmie Pike 

    435th Air Expeditionary Wing

    Staff Sgt. Mark Wheeler, United States Air Forces in Europe Band percussionist, plays the drums during a performance at Nigerien Air Base 201 near Agadez, Niger, March 10, 2017. An ensemble of the USAFE Band known as Touch ‘n Go performed for Airmen stationed in Niger as well as their counterparts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jimmie D. Pike)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2017
    Date Posted: 03.15.2017 04:23
    Photo ID: 3228877
    VIRIN: 170310-F-IP756-232
    Resolution: 3000x2400
    Size: 4.03 MB
    Location: AGADEZ, NE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAFE Band performs for Airmen in Niger [Image 1 of 5], by SrA Jimmie Pike, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    USAFE Band performs for Airmen in Niger
    USAFE Band performs for Airmen in Niger
    USAFE Band performs for Airmen in Niger
    USAFE Band performs for Airmen in Niger
    USAFE Band performs for Airmen in Niger

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Africa
    USAFE
    AFRICOM
    435th Air Ground Operations Wing
    435th AGOW
    USAFE Band
    Africa Command
    Air Forces Africa
    Public Affairs
    Air Force
    Partnership
    USAF
    Music
    Mission Ready
    Band
    Touch ‘n Go
    AFAFRICA
    United States Air Forces in Europe
    17th EAF
    435th AEW
    17th Expeditionary Air Force
    435th Air Expeditionary Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT