USAFE Band performs for Airmen in Niger

Staff Sgt. Mark Wheeler, United States Air Forces in Europe Band percussionist, plays the drums during a performance at Nigerien Air Base 201 near Agadez, Niger, March 10, 2017. An ensemble of the USAFE Band known as Touch ‘n Go performed for Airmen stationed in Niger as well as their counterparts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jimmie D. Pike)

