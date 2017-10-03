Senior Airman Paula Hunt, United Stated Air Forces in Europe Band vocalist, sings during a performance at Nigerien Air Base 201 near Agadez, Niger, March 10, 2017. Hunt and her band-mates played the first concert for deployed Airmen at Nigerien AB 201. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jimmie D. Pike)
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2017 04:23
|Photo ID:
|3228874
|VIRIN:
|170310-F-IP756-230
|Resolution:
|2100x1500
|Size:
|1.29 MB
|Location:
|AGADEZ, NE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USAFE Band performs for Airmen in Niger [Image 1 of 5], by SrA Jimmie Pike, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
