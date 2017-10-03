USAFE Band performs for Airmen in Niger

Senior Airman Paula Hunt, United Stated Air Forces in Europe Band vocalist, sings during a performance at Nigerien Air Base 201 near Agadez, Niger, March 10, 2017. Hunt and her band-mates played the first concert for deployed Airmen at Nigerien AB 201. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jimmie D. Pike)

