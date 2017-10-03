USAFE Band performs for Airmen in Niger

Deployed Airmen attend a band performance at Nigerien Air Base 201 near Agadez, Niger, March 10, 2017. A United States Air Forces in Europe Band ensemble known as Touch ‘n Go performed the first musical entertainment event held at Air Base 201 to build Airmen morale, and enhance military partnership between the U.S. Air Force and Niger Armed Forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jimmie D. Pike)

