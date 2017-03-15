U.S. Air Force Airmen from Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, have touched down at Royal Australian Air Force Base Williamtown, in New South Wales, Australia, for Exercise Diamond Shield 2017. Exercise DS17, the second of four Diamond Series exercises conducted by the RAAF Air Warfare Centre, is an Australian Defence Force training activity where high-readiness forces deploy quickly to remote locations in Australia in response to a simulated security threat. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Tech. Sgt. Steven R. Doty)

