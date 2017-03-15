(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Exercise Diamond Shield 2017

    Exercise Diamond Shield 2017

    NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA

    03.15.2017

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Steven Doty 

    354th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, have touched down at Royal Australian Air Force Base Williamtown, in New South Wales, Australia, for Exercise Diamond Shield 2017. Exercise DS17, the second of four Diamond Series exercises conducted by the RAAF Air Warfare Centre, is an Australian Defence Force training activity where high-readiness forces deploy quickly to remote locations in Australia in response to a simulated security threat. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Tech. Sgt. Steven R. Doty)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2017
    Date Posted: 03.15.2017 03:30
    Photo ID: 3228859
    VIRIN: 170315-F-QA315-210
    Resolution: 2400x2400
    Size: 2.03 MB
    Location: NEW SOUTH WALES, AU
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Diamond Shield 2017, by TSgt Steven Doty, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    18th Aggressor pilots take to the Australian air for Exercise Diamond Shield

    TAGS

    F-16
    Alaska
    F-18
    Australia
    RAAF
    Eielson AFB
    Royal Australian Air Force
    Australian Defence Force
    18th Aggressor’s
    New South Wales
    Diamond Shield
    Diamond Shield 2017
    DS17
    Air Warfare Centre
    RAAF Base Williamtown

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT