U.S. Navy EOD trains ENDF

U.S. Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal Sailors, train members of the Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF) on improvised explosive device identification and removal techniques near Addis Ababa, Ethiopia Feb. 23, 2017. The reason for this training is to give the ENDF a better understanding of explosive devices they could come across and give them the skills needed to safely dispose of such devices.(U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kenneth W. Norman)

