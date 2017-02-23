(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S. Navy EOD trains ENDF

    U.S. Navy EOD trains ENDF

    ADDIS ABABA, ETHIOPIA, ETHIOPIA

    02.23.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kenneth Norman 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron

    U.S. Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal Sailors, train members of the Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF) on improvised explosive device identification and removal techniques near Addis Ababa, Ethiopia Feb. 23, 2017. The reason for this training is to give the ENDF a better understanding of explosive devices they could come across and give them the skills needed to safely dispose of such devices.(U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kenneth W. Norman)

    Date Taken: 02.23.2017
    Date Posted: 03.15.2017
    Photo ID: 3228774
    VIRIN: 170223-F-QX786-0334
    Resolution: 4489x3207
    Size: 7.74 MB
    Location: ADDIS ABABA, ETHIOPIA, ET
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Navy EOD trains ENDF [Image 1 of 21], by SSgt Kenneth Norman, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Africa
    Ethiopia
    "Navy
    Improvised Explosive Device
    U.S. Navy"
    EOD
    IED
    training
    Explosive Ordnance Disposal
    Ethiopian Security Forces

