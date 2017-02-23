U.S. Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal Sailors, train members of the Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF) on improvised explosive device identification and removal techniques near Addis Ababa, Ethiopia Feb. 23, 2017. The reason for this training is to give the ENDF a better understanding of explosive devices they could come across and give them the skills needed to safely dispose of such devices.(U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kenneth W. Norman)
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2017 03:18
|Photo ID:
|3228771
|VIRIN:
|170223-F-QX786-0271
|Resolution:
|4104x2826
|Size:
|5.31 MB
|Location:
|ADDIS ABABA, ETHIOPIA, ET
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, U.S. Navy EOD trains ENDF [Image 1 of 21], by SSgt Kenneth Norman, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
