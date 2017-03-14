Firetruck returns from Cope North

An Airman with the 374th Operations Group does a post flight inspection March 14, 2017, at Yokota Air Base, Japan. The flight's purpose was to return a firetruck from Exercise Cope North Guam to the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Juan Torres)

