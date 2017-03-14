(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Firetruck returns from Cope North

    Firetruck returns from Cope North

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    03.14.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Juan Torres 

    374th Airlift Wing

    Tech. Sgt. Christopher Nichols, 374th Operations Group evaluator loadmaster, begins unloading a firetruck that participated in Exercise Cope North Guam March 14, 2017, at Yokota Air Base, Japan. The exercise aims to cultivate regional ties and seeks to enhance the Air Force's interoperability with allied forces in the Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Juan Torres)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.14.2017
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Firetruck returns from Cope North [Image 1 of 10], by A1C Juan Torres, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Guam
    Yokota AB
    C-130H
    Cope North
    USAF
    374AW

