Tech. Sgt. Christopher Nichols, 374th Operations Group evaluator loadmaster, begins unloading a firetruck that participated in Exercise Cope North Guam March 14, 2017, at Yokota Air Base, Japan. The exercise aims to cultivate regional ties and seeks to enhance the Air Force's interoperability with allied forces in the Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Juan Torres)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.14.2017 Date Posted: 03.15.2017 02:14 Photo ID: 3228759 VIRIN: 170314-F-KG439-037 Resolution: 3000x2400 Size: 3.38 MB Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Firetruck returns from Cope North [Image 1 of 10], by A1C Juan Torres, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.