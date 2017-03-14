Firetruck returns from Cope North

An Airman with the 374th Operations Group unloads a firetruck that participated in Exercise Cope North Guam March 14, 2017, at Yokota Air Base, Japan. The bilateral exercise is designed to enhance joint operational capability alongside military aircraft from the U.S. Air Force and Japanese Air Self-Defense Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Juan Torres)

