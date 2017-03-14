(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    2nd Supply Battalion conduct Gas Chamber [Image 1 of 6]

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    03.14.2017

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Raul Torres 

    II Marine Expeditionary Force

    Marines await instructions in a gas chamber at Camp Lejeune, N.C. March 14, 2017. 2nd Supply Battalion conducted gas chamber training to ensure that Marines are capable of defending themselves in case of a chemical, biological, radiological or nuclear attack. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Raul Torres)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.14.2017
    Date Posted: 03.14.2017 23:15
    Photo ID: 3228662
    VIRIN: 031417-M-HH114-005
    Resolution: 5616x3768
    Size: 11.56 MB
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2nd Supply Battalion conduct Gas Chamber [Image 1 of 6], by LCpl Raul Torres, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    nuclear
    chemical
    biological
    radiological
    Gas Chamber
    CBRN
    Camp Lejeune
    2nd Supply Battalion
    defense training

