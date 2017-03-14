Marines are inspected to ensure the seal of their mask is working properly in a gas chamber at Camp Lejeune, N.C. March 14, 2017. 2nd Supply Battalion conducted gas chamber training to ensure that Marines are capable of defending themselves in case of a chemical, biological, radiological or nuclear attack. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Raul Torres)
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2017 23:15
|Photo ID:
|3228659
|VIRIN:
|031417-M-HH114-007
|Resolution:
|5388x3672
|Size:
|9.19 MB
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 2nd Supply Battalion conduct Gas Chamber [Image 1 of 6], by LCpl Raul Torres, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
