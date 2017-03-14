Marines inspect the seal on their masks before entering the gas chamber at Camp Lejeune, N.C. March 14, 2017. 2nd Supply Battalion conducted gas chamber training to ensure that Marines are capable of defending themselves in case of a chemical, biological, radiological or nuclear attack. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Raul Torres)
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2017 23:15
|Photo ID:
|3228656
|VIRIN:
|031417-M-HH114-003
|Resolution:
|5184x3840
|Size:
|11.83 MB
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 2nd Supply Battalion conduct Gas Chamber [Image 1 of 6], by LCpl Raul Torres, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
