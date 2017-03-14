Marines inspect the seal on their masks before entering the gas chamber at Camp Lejeune, N.C. March 14, 2017. 2nd Supply Battalion conducted gas chamber training to ensure that Marines are capable of defending themselves in case of a chemical, biological, radiological or nuclear attack. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Raul Torres)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.14.2017 Date Posted: 03.14.2017 23:15 Photo ID: 3228656 VIRIN: 031417-M-HH114-003 Resolution: 5184x3840 Size: 11.83 MB Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2nd Supply Battalion conduct Gas Chamber [Image 1 of 6], by LCpl Raul Torres, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.