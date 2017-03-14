170314-M-RZ188-002



U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Rachel Wakefield blocks a pass during the wheelchair basketball competition at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., March 14, 2017. Wakefield, an Augusta, Ga., native, is a member of the 2017 Marine Corps Trials Wounded Warrior Battalion-West Team. The Marine Corps Trials promotes recovery and rehabilitation through adaptive sport participation and develops camaraderie among recovering Service members (RSM) and veterans. It is an opportunity for RSMs to demonstrate their achievements and serves as the primary venue to select Marine Corps participants for the DoD Warrior Games. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ariana Acosta

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.14.2017 Date Posted: 03.14.2017 23:08 Photo ID: 3228607 VIRIN: 170314-M-RZ188-002 Resolution: 5089x3393 Size: 11.34 MB Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2017 Marine Corps Trials Practice Competition Day Five [Image 1 of 12], by LCpl Ariana Acosta, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.