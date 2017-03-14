2017 Marine Corps Trials Practice Competition Day Five

U.S. Marine Corps veteran Jorge Salazar watches a preliminary game of the 2017 Marine Corps Trials Wheelchair Basketball Competition at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., March 14, 2017. Salazar is a Wounded Warrior Battalion-West wheelchair basketball coach. The Marine Corps Trials promotes recovery and rehabilitation through adaptive sport participation and develops camaraderie among recovering Service members (RSM) and veterans. It is an opportunity for RSMs to demonstrate their achievements and serves as the primary venue to select Marine Corps participants for the DoD Warrior Games. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ariana Acosta)

