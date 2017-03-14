2017 Marine Corps Trials Practice Competition Day Five

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. John Fox encourages his teammates before the final game of the 2017 Marine Corps Trials Wheelchair Basketball Competition at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., March 14, 2017. Fox, a Rochester, New York, native, is a member of the 2017 Marine Corps Trials Wounded Warrior Battalion-East Team. The Marine Corps Trials promotes recovery and rehabilitation through adaptive sport participation and develops camaraderie among recovering Service members (RSM) and veterans. It is an opportunity for RSMs to demonstrate their achievements and serves as the primary venue to select Marine Corps participants for the DoD Warrior Games. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ariana Acosta)

