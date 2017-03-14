(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    2017 Marine Corps Trials Practice Competition Day Five [Image 12 of 12]

    2017 Marine Corps Trials Practice Competition Day Five

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.14.2017

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Ariana Acosta 

    Marine Corps Wounded Warrior Regiment

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. John Fox encourages his teammates before the final game of the 2017 Marine Corps Trials Wheelchair Basketball Competition at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., March 14, 2017. Fox, a Rochester, New York, native, is a member of the 2017 Marine Corps Trials Wounded Warrior Battalion-East Team. The Marine Corps Trials promotes recovery and rehabilitation through adaptive sport participation and develops camaraderie among recovering Service members (RSM) and veterans. It is an opportunity for RSMs to demonstrate their achievements and serves as the primary venue to select Marine Corps participants for the DoD Warrior Games. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ariana Acosta)

    Date Taken: 03.14.2017
    Date Posted: 03.14.2017 23:08
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2017 Marine Corps Trials Practice Competition Day Five [Image 1 of 12], by LCpl Ariana Acosta, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Camp Pendleton
    USMC
    Wheelchair Basketball
    Wounded Warrior Regiment
    2017 Marine Corps Trials

