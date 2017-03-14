New York National Guard Airmen and Soldiers support Winter Storm Stella

Colonel Michael W. Bank, the Long Island Joint Task Force Commander assigned to New York Air National Guard 106th Rescue Wing, speaks with Immediate Response Force (IRF) Airmen from the 106th Rescue Wing during Winter Storm Stella at the Department of Transportation Hauppauge, N.Y., March 14. The IRF was postured to support the Department of Transportation during road closures along Interstate 495 in Long Island during Winter Storm Stella. (U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Cheran A. Cambridge)

