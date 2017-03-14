New York National Guard Airmen and Soldiers support Winter Storm Stella

Colonel Michael W. Bank, the Long Island Joint Task Force Commander assigned to New York Air National Guard 106th Rescue Wing, speaks with Immediate Response Force (IRF) members from the 106th Rescue Wing during Winter Storm Stella at the Department of Transportation Medford, N.Y., March 14. 30 Airmen from the 106th Rescue Wing were assigned to the IRF in support of Region 1-Long Island during Winter Storm Stella. (U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Cheran A. Cambridge)

