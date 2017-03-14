New York National Guard Airmen and Soldiers support Winter Storm Stella

Military HUMVEE and Department of Transportation vehicles postured side by side during Winter Storm Stella at the Department of Transportation in Medford, N.Y., March 14. Long Island Immediate Response teams were postured to use HUMVEES to assist Department of Transportation with Interstate 495 road closures during Winter Storm Stella. (U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Cheran A. Cambridge)

Date Taken: 03.14.2017
Location: US
Hometown: LONG ISLAND, NY, US