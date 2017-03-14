Military HUMVEE and Department of Transportation vehicles postured side by side during Winter Storm Stella at the Department of Transportation in Medford, N.Y., March 14. Long Island Immediate Response teams were postured to use HUMVEES to assist Department of Transportation with Interstate 495 road closures during Winter Storm Stella. (U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Cheran A. Cambridge)
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2017 21:42
|Photo ID:
|3228588
|VIRIN:
|170314-Z-HB515-1002
|Resolution:
|3327x2218
|Size:
|2.06 MB
|Location:
|US
|Hometown:
|LONG ISLAND, NY, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, New York National Guard Airmen and Soldiers support Winter Storm Stella [Image 1 of 9], by MSgt Cheran Cambridge, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
