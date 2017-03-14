New York National Guard Airmen and Soldiers support Winter Storm Stella

Colonel Nicholas Broccoli, the vice commander assigned to the 106th Rescue Wing

New York Air National Guard 106th Rescue Wing, speaks with Pfc. Merejo, an Army National Guardsmen assigned to the 42d Infantry Division, during Winter Storm Stella at the Department of Transportation in Medford, N.Y., March 14. 90 Army National Guardsmen Immediate Response Force members were activated to support Long Island during Winter Storm Stella. (U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Cheran A. Cambridge)

