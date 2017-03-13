New York National Guard Airmen and Soldiers support Winter Storm Stella

Master Sgt. Ellis Couch, a superintendent assigned to the New York Air

National Guard 106th Rescue Wing Security Forces Squadron, is calling his

troops to ensure tasks are covered during Winter Storm Stella preparation

at Francis S. Gabreski ANGB in Westhampton Beach, N.Y. March 13. 106th Rescue Wing's Immediate Response Force was activated in preparation to support Region 1-Long Island during Winter Storm Stella. (U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Cheran A. Cambridge)

