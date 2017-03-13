Master Sgt. Ellis Couch, a superintendent assigned to the New York Air
National Guard 106th Rescue Wing Security Forces Squadron, is calling his
troops to ensure tasks are covered during Winter Storm Stella preparation
at Francis S. Gabreski ANGB in Westhampton Beach, N.Y. March 13. 106th Rescue Wing's Immediate Response Force was activated in preparation to support Region 1-Long Island during Winter Storm Stella. (U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Cheran A. Cambridge)
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2017 21:42
|Photo ID:
|3228583
|VIRIN:
|170313-Z-HB515-0003
|Resolution:
|4928x3280
|Size:
|5.03 MB
|Location:
|US
|Hometown:
|LONG ISLAND, NY, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, New York National Guard Airmen and Soldiers support Winter Storm Stella [Image 1 of 9], by MSgt Cheran Cambridge, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT