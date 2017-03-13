New York National Guard Airmen and Soldiers support Winter Storm Stella

Immediate Response Force (IRF) Airmen assigned to the New York Air National Guard 106th Rescue Wing, taking care of administration work before being assigned to a post during Winter Storm Stella preparation at Francis S. Gabreski ANGB in Westhampton Beach, N.Y., March 13. 30 Airmen from the 106th Rescue Wing were assigned to the IRF in support of Region 1-Long Island during Winter Storm Stella. (U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Cheran A. Cambridge)

Date Taken: 03.13.2017