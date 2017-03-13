(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    New York National Guard Airmen and Soldiers support Winter Storm Stella [Image 8 of 9]

    New York National Guard Airmen and Soldiers support Winter Storm Stella

    UNITED STATES

    03.13.2017

    Photo by Master Sgt. Cheran Cambridge 

    106th Rescue Wing

    Immediate Response Force (IRF) Airmen assigned to the New York Air National Guard 106th Rescue Wing, taking care of administration work before being assigned to a post during Winter Storm Stella preparation at Francis S. Gabreski ANGB in Westhampton Beach, N.Y., March 13. 30 Airmen from the 106th Rescue Wing were assigned to the IRF in support of Region 1-Long Island during Winter Storm Stella. (U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Cheran A. Cambridge)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2017
    Date Posted: 03.14.2017 21:43
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New York National Guard Airmen and Soldiers support Winter Storm Stella [Image 1 of 9], by MSgt Cheran Cambridge, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

