Immediate Response Force (IRF) Airmen assigned to the New York Air National Guard 106th Rescue Wing, taking care of administration work before being assigned to a post during Winter Storm Stella preparation at Francis S. Gabreski ANGB in Westhampton Beach, N.Y., March 13. 30 Airmen from the 106th Rescue Wing were assigned to the IRF in support of Region 1-Long Island during Winter Storm Stella. (U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Cheran A. Cambridge)
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2017 21:43
|Photo ID:
|3228578
|VIRIN:
|170313-Z-HB515-0001
|Resolution:
|3706x2527
|Size:
|2.51 MB
|Location:
|US
|Hometown:
|LONG ISLAND, NY, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, New York National Guard Airmen and Soldiers support Winter Storm Stella [Image 1 of 9], by MSgt Cheran Cambridge, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
