Colonel Michael W. Bank, the Long Island Joint Task Force Commander assigned to New York Air National Guard 106th Rescue Wing, speaks with Airmen and Soldiers assigned to Joint Task Force Empire Shield during Winter Storm Stella at the Department of Transportation in Syosset, N.Y., March 14. Joint Task Force Empire Shield is comprised of both New York Air and Army National Guardsmen who protect major transportation hubs in New York City. (U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Cheran A. Cambridge)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.14.2017 Date Posted: 03.14.2017 21:43 Photo ID: 3228577 VIRIN: 170314-Z-HB515-3006 Resolution: 3210x2140 Size: 1.61 MB Location: US Hometown: LONG ISLAND, NY, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, New York National Guard Airmen and Soldiers support Winter Storm Stella [Image 1 of 9], by MSgt Cheran Cambridge, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.