MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII – Marines with 3rd Marine Regiment are served food during a unit breakfast held at Barracks 7241, aboard Marine Corps Base Hawaii, March 11, 2017. The Family Readiness Office with 3rd Marines cooked pancakes, scrambled eggs and linked sausages for the Marines as a way to give back to the Marines for their hard work and training. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jesus Sepulveda Torres)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.11.2017 Date Posted: 03.14.2017 19:08 Photo ID: 3228442 VIRIN: 170311-M-ST224-799 Resolution: 5760x3840 Size: 1.7 MB Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Breakfast is served [Image 1 of 4], by LCpl Jesus Sepulveda Torres, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.