MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII – A Marine with 3rd Marine Regiment eats a pancake during a unit breakfast held at Barracks 7241, aboard Marine Corps Base Hawaii, March 11, 2017. The Family Readiness Office with 3rd Marines cooked pancakes, scrambled eggs and linked sausages for the Marines as a way to give back to the Marines for their hard work and training. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jesus Sepulveda Torres)
This work, Breakfast is served [Image 1 of 4], by LCpl Jesus Sepulveda Torres, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
