    Breakfast is served

    Breakfast is served

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2017

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Jesus Sepulveda Torres 

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii – Kaneohe Bay

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII – A Marine with 3rd Marine Regiment eats a pancake during a unit breakfast held at Barracks 7241, aboard Marine Corps Base Hawaii, March 11, 2017. The Family Readiness Office with 3rd Marines cooked pancakes, scrambled eggs and linked sausages for the Marines as a way to give back to the Marines for their hard work and training. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jesus Sepulveda Torres)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2017
    Date Posted: 03.14.2017 19:08
    Photo ID: 3228441
    VIRIN: 170311-M-ST224-739
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 1.12 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Breakfast is served [Image 1 of 4], by LCpl Jesus Sepulveda Torres, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Food
    Marine Corps Base Hawaii
    Breakfast
    Marines
    3rd Marine Regiment
    FRO
    3rd Marines
    MCBH
    Pancakes
    Family Readiness Office

