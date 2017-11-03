Breakfast is served

MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII – Marines with 3rd Marine Regiment pose for a group photo during a breakfast at Barracks 7241, aboard Marine Corps Base Hawaii, March 11, 2017. The Family Readiness Office with 3rd Marines cooked pancakes, scrambled eggs and linked sausages for the Marines as a way to give back to the Marines for their hard work and training. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jesus Sepulveda Torres)

