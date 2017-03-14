(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Security AAQ

    Security AAQ

    NEWPORT NEWS, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.14.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Cathrine Mae Campbell 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)

    NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (March 14, 2017) -- Pre-Commissioning Unit Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) security department Sailors applaud Master-at-Arms Seaman Justin Hillwig for receiving the Patrolman of the Month award. Hillwig received the award for outstanding achievement during the month of February. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Cathrine Mae O. Campbell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.14.2017
    Date Posted: 03.14.2017 18:34
    Photo ID: 3228394
    VIRIN: 170314-N-ZE240-0005
    Resolution: 5084x3389
    Size: 1.68 MB
    Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Security AAQ [Image 1 of 2], by PO3 Cathrine Mae Campbell, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Security AAQ
    Security AAQ

    Security
    Shipyard
    Navy
    Sailors
    award
    training
    AAQ
    PCU Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    First In Class

    • LEAVE A COMMENT