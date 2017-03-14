Security AAQ

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (March 14, 2017) -- Master-at-Arms Seaman Justin Hillwig, assigned to Pre-Commissioning Unit Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), receives the Patrolman of the Month award from Lt. Cmdr. Haywood Williams, Ford's security officer. Hillwig received the award for outstanding achievement during the month of February. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Cathrine Mae O. Campbell)

