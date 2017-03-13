Airfield Siezure Exercise

U.S. Army Medic Private First Class Luke Albro treats Specialist Jacob McDaniel during a multi-component airfield seizure exercise at Lakehurst, NJ during Warrior Exercise 78-17-01 on March 13, 2017.



Roughly 60 units from the U.S. Army Reserve, U.S. Army, U.S. Air Force, and Canadian Armed Forces are participating in the 84th Training Command’s joint training exercise, WAREX 78-17-01, at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J. from March 8 until April 1, 2017; the WAREX is a large-scale collective training event designed to assess units’ combat capabilities as America’s Army Reserve continues to build the most capable, combat-ready, and lethal Federal Reserve force in the history of the Nation.

