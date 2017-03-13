(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Airfield Seizure Operations [Image 8 of 12]

    Airfield Seizure Operations

    MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Shawn Morris 

    99th Regional Support Command

    Army Reserve UH-60 Black Hawk Helicopters from 8th Battalion, 229th Aviation Regiment, based out of Fort Knox, Ky., depart to Lakehurst Maxfield Field during a multi-component airfield seizure training exercise between the Army Reserve and the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) on March 13, 2017 to kick off Warrior Exercise 78-17-01. Several Army Reserve organizations including the Army Reserve Aviation Command, 84th Training Command, 78th Training Division, and members of the 200th Military Police Command helped Easy Company, 2nd Battalion, 506th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 101st Airborne Division conduct the mission. Roughly 60 units from the U.S. Army Reserve, U.S. Army, U.S. Air Force, and Canadian Armed Forces are participating in the 84th Training Command’s joint training exercise, WAREX 78-17-01, at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst from March 8 until April 1, 2017; the WAREX is a large-scale collective training event designed to assess units’ combat capabilities as America’s Army Reserve continues to build the most capable, combat-ready, and lethal Federal Reserve force in the history of the Nation.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2017
    Date Posted: 03.14.2017 15:07
    Photo ID: 3227978
    VIRIN: 170313-A-VX676-013
    Resolution: 3276x1853
    Size: 3.45 MB
    Location: MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airfield Seizure Operations [Image 1 of 12], by SSG Shawn Morris, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army Reserve
    USAR
    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst
    WAREX
    Warrior Exercise
    JBMDL
    200th Military Police Command
    84th Training Command
    78th Training Division
    200th MPC
    Army Total Force
    Combat Support Training Program
    CSTP
    WAREX 78-17-01
    America’s Army Reserve

